The Mohave County Department of Public Health is seeking state grant funding to mitigate the spread of an ongoing coronavirus epidemic, almost one month after the county’s governing board elected to end an emergency declaration first issued in March.
With cases on the rise throughout Arizona and a vaccine for the virus still weeks away, Burley is seeking state assistance in controlling the spread of the coronavirus through state grants to aid enforcement efforts against businesses in violation of gubernatorial health safety mandates, as well as funding for a new full-time staff position under the state’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness Grant. If approved Monday by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, the health department would receive much-needed state funding in fighting the pandemic.
According to Burley, there have been 12 new coronavirus deaths within the past two weeks, and more than 820 new cases reported. Even if the virus doesn’t prove fatal for hospitalized patients, Burley said, some patients will never be the same.
“With the rapid acceleration in case numbers, we find ourselves under critical levels of strain,” Burley said this week. “Under optimal conditions, contact tracing, monitoring and public health work can be a challenge. Right now those challenges are magnified many times over.”
According to Burley, the number of new coronavirus patients is almost as high since the pandemic appeared to peak in mid-July. Numbers have followed an upward trend statewide, and in mid-November, Burley says the health department’s caseload increased by 154%. After Thanksgiving gatherings last week, health officials now fear the number of new cases will continue to rise.
To help with the increased caseload, Burley is seeking state funding to transition her department’s “emergency preparedness planner” role into a full-time position under the county’s health department. Burley said in her proposal to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors that the position would increase payable hours for the job, while raising the planner’s salary from $35,783 to $44,729.
The $8,945 pay increase would be provided through a grant from Arizona’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Covid-19 Public Health Emergency Preparedness grants, with no impact on the county’s general fund.
Burley is also requesting approval from the county board of supervisors for an additional $25,000 in grant funding from the Arizona Department of Health Services to address complaints against businesses for failing to follow orders from the Arizona Governor’s Office in mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.
As new cases continue to rise throughout the state, Mohave County businesses remain under executive orders from Gov. Ducey to limit capacity, observe social distancing guidelines, and ensure that applicable masking or face covering requirements are met.
Although many businesses have been willing to comply with those rules, the Arizona Department of Health Services has received complaints against businesses found out of compliance. According to statements by Burley last month, 92 complaints were filed against Mohave County businesses as of Nov. 10.
Mohave County Health officials have been tasked with issuing written warnings and providing health inspections for reported businesses. According to Burley, only 38 of those businesses required a second inspection from the Mohave County Health Department. Only four businesses required a third inspection. According to Burley, only one Mohave County business has faced fines by the county for noncompliance.
That business, identified as Great American Pizza, in Golden Valley, was initially fined $1,000 per day for noncompliance with the governor’s executive orders. But last month, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to reduce those fines – retroactively – to $50 per day, to a maximum of $500 for businesses not in compliance with orders to mitigate the coronavirus’ spread.
That decision came about one week after the board of supervisors voted in favor of ending an emergency declaration in Mohave County, which was passed in March. That declaration until last month granted emergency powers to the board’s chairman, Jean Bishop, in in maintaining order and public safety during the ongoing pandemic.
Even as the county health department attempts to curb the virus’ continued spread, however, some Mohave County residents are planning opposition to mitigation efforts this afternoon. A peaceful “We Will Not Comply” rally will be organized in front of the Mohave County Administration Building in Kingman at 1 p.m. Friday, in protest of continued coronavirus restrictions.
