Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latoski was named the 2021 Urban County Engineer of the Year by the National Association of County Engineers Award (NACE).
NACE is a nonprofit professional association with a membership of nearly 2,000 county engineers, road managers, and related professionals in the US and Canada.
Latoski is the past president of the Arizona Chapter of NACE.
