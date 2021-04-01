After 104 fraudulent unemployment claims were filed using the names of Mohave County employees, the county could pay for identity protection for its employees.
The county’s governing board is scheduled on Monday to discuss a possible contract with Scottsdale-based employee benefit security firm, CyberScout. The company’s “silver” plan would come with a three-year rate guarantee, guaranteeing security for employees and their respective families from potential data breaches. The plans would cost about $3.25 per employee, per month. Employees would have the option of upgrading to family plans at their own expense, for an additional $7.50 per month under CyberScout’s “silver” option.
The discussion followed about 104 reportedly fraudulent claims filed with the Arizona Department of Economic Security from June through March, which were filed by perpetrators using personal information that may have been stolen from Mohave County employees since last June. The county paid about $10,000 in fraudulent expenses, which Mohave County officials have since asked to be returned by the state.
CyberScout was chosen as a possible recipient of the contract after a meeting of the county’s Employee Benefit Trust Board. The EBT board, which is chaired by Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, determined that more discussion would be needed at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
According to statements by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson last month, 63 fraudulent claims were discovered by county officials in February, which used the names of people never employed by Mohave County.
More than 40 claims used the names and social security numbers of current county employees, which may have been obtained through phishing scams and previous data breaches. According to the Arizona Department of Economic Security, however, no recent data breaches have been detected in the department’s records that would facilitate fraud on the scale seen during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to statements last month by DES Employment and Rehabilitation Specialist April Dunlap, the agency will now require that all claimants for unemployment programs in Arizona complete identity verification prior to filing new applications or weekly claims for unemployment benefits.
As Mohave County seeks to recuperate funding lost due to fraudulent unemployment claims last year, state officials have expressed their desire to prevent future fraud from occurring. Ben Blink, a policy advisor for the Arizona Governor’s Office, has indicated that the state would be willing to help Mohave and other companies in receiving relief from fraudulent unemployment claims.
