Mohave County Board of Supervisors may hire a consultant to review its options with the fairgrounds location.

The Mohave County Fair is two weeks away, and will be led by county officials for the first time in 35 years. And according to Parks Director Kristin Zimmerman, the county is ready.

The Mohave County Parks Division has coordinated efforts since early this year to repair and renovate the county’s fairgrounds in Kingman, which had fallen into disrepair during its three decades of management by the Mohave County Fairgrounds Association. And although those renovations remain ongoing, Zimmerman says the fairgrounds is ready for an outing later this month similar to the county fairs of previous years.

