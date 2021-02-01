The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has received additional funding from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for even more portable breath test machines, radar units and blood test kits.
Originally, in November 2020, the Sheriff’s office received funding of $3,511 for PBT machines and $5,100 for radar units. On Feb. 1 the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the acceptance of an additional $7,861 for radar units and an additional $4,660 for PBT and blood kits.
The Mohave Sheriff’s office uses PBT machines as a way to enhance DUI enforcement throughout Mohave County, however, half of patrol deputies do not have PBT machines readily available for use, the sheriff’s department said. Similarly, not all deputies have a radar unit available and this grant will help provide these two machines to more deputies to help crackdown on speeding and impaired driving, according to the department.
— Today’s News Herald
