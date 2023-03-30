Mohave County Library patrons in Lake Havasu City could get a convenient new way to return their borrowed books this year - and those with overdue library books could have one less excuse.

A Lake Havasu City resident earlier this month offered a $7,443 donation toward the library’s construction of a drive-up book drop-off at the library’s McCulloch Boulevard location. The acceptance of that donation will require a vote next week by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

