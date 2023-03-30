Mohave County Library patrons in Lake Havasu City could get a convenient new way to return their borrowed books this year - and those with overdue library books could have one less excuse.
A Lake Havasu City resident earlier this month offered a $7,443 donation toward the library’s construction of a drive-up book drop-off at the library’s McCulloch Boulevard location. The acceptance of that donation will require a vote next week by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
According to Mohave County Library Director Jake Barillaro, the drop-off would be installed in front of the library, near the building’s southern exit. The new return box will be the only drop-off accessible by vehicle at the facility.
Barillaro says it’s a convenience that Havasu residents haven’t yet requested, but it’s one that patrons may enjoy during the city’s hot summer months.
“I am sure there have been many people who come to the library in the summer months who don’t want to get out of their vehicles to return items,” Barillaro said. “It is an excellent suggestion that the donor had, and I believe people will really appreciate it.”
According to Barillaro, the drop-off will also provide extra convenience to patrons who may suffer from physical limitations.
The donor, identified as 78-year-old Havasu resident Mike Delaney, elaborated on the need for a drive-up book return box at the facility.
“I thought it was needed, and they should have had one since the library was built,” Delaney said. “I’m an avid reader. Many people in Havasu are. Many are retired, and many are handicapped. Getting out of their cars to return their books is not something we need to do … to me, it’s a no-brainer.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to accept Delaney’s donation at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
