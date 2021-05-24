The first installment of almost $42 million in federal coronavirus funding has arrived, Mohave County officials announced this week.
Although that funding - $20.6 million granted under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act – will provide a boost to a region still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Buster Johnson says that its uses may be limited.
According to the legislation, the funding may be used to support public health expenditures related directly to the coronavirus, such as medical expenses and mitigation efforts. The funding can also be used to address negative economic events caused by the public health emergency, or to make necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water for residents. The funding may also be used to provide additional support to people who face the greatest risk from the virus, including residents who serve in critical sectors of infrastructure. The funding can also be invested in providing unserved or underserved locations with new or expanded broadband internet access.
The funding’s arrival followed an April vote by the Board of Supervisors to split the total $41.5 million between the county’s five supervisorial districts. Supervisors Ron Gould and Travis Lingenfelter initially proposed applications of the funding toward future road infrastructure projects and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. But according to Johnson, U.S. Treasury officials have said the funding may not be used for transportation or infrastructure expenses.
“We will have to come back as a board and decide exactly how we want to spend this funding,” Johnson said in a Monday news release. “There are very limited ways in which the money can be spent.”
Johnson says that all expenditures of American Rescue Plan Act funding will be closely monitored by federal agencies for possible misuse.
“They will be auditing how we spend these funds, and any funds that were spent inappropriately will have to be paid back,” Johnson said.
According to Supervisor and former Arizona Sen. Ron Gould, “paying it back” would be an ideal solution – but not in a way the U.S. Treasury Department might have envisioned.
“My number-one plan would be to return it to the taxpayers, if we could figure out a way to do it,” Gould said Monday. “The state is in a lawsuit with the federal government right now to use the money to reduce taxes – this would be a much cleaner way to return it to every man, woman and child in the county.”
Gould says his plan would render county-issued stimulus checks to every resident of Mohave County – for an average of $165 per person, according to Gould.
According to Supervisor Jean Bishop, any decision as to the funding’s potential use will have to wait for a decision by the board of supervisors.
“We’re one big county – the fifth-largest in the nation,” Bishop said. “We have a lot of needs.”
Bishop says that any project chosen should benefit no one supervisory district, but the whole of Mohave County.
“We could invest in clean water infrastructure, retention ponds … we have to put a list together and prioritize,” Bishop said. “To help our citizens we need to look at everything countywide. I’m confident our staff members will come up with their own propositions.”
As of Monday, agendas for the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ June meetings were not publicly available. Discussion on possible uses for the new American Rescue Plan Act funding could take place as soon as June 7, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
