Some rural roads in the nation's fifth-largest geographical county will become safer "smart highways" in the near future, thanks to a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

KINGMAN — Some rural roads in the nation’s fifth-largest geographical county will become safer “smart highways” in the near future, thanks to a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The county officially received word Thursday that it had been awarded Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation program funds designed to install high-tech vehicle-to-infrastructure traffic control warning systems in targeted areas of high-speed highway segments and intersection approaches.

