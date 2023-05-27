KINGMAN — Some rural roads in the nation’s fifth-largest geographical county will become safer “smart highways” in the near future, thanks to a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The county officially received word Thursday that it had been awarded Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation program funds designed to install high-tech vehicle-to-infrastructure traffic control warning systems in targeted areas of high-speed highway segments and intersection approaches.
“Wow. We got the grant,” said Mohave County Public Works Director Steve Latoski, who applied for the grant last year. “This is incredible being we competed on a national level for federal funds that were subject to competition and discretionary award.”
Funding for the grant was provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and requires a $250,000 match that will come from the county’s Highway User Revenue Fund reserves. The money will be used to install at least 50 advanced smart signs providing cellular-to-vehicle communication systems, enabling in-vehicle driver warning and violation alerts for impending stops, curves and roadway deviations.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved application for the grant during the consent agenda at its Nov. 7 meeting. The official announcement of $52 million in grants nationwide was made by the U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday.
“We’re helping deliver a leading-edge transportation system designed to reach everyone and to work for everyone, especially those in communities who have lacked access to efficient transportation,” said Shailen Bhatt, head of the Federal Highway Administration. “In Arizona, we’re making roads safer in rural communities with this advanced technology grant to Mohave County.”
Mohave County, with more than 13,000 square miles of unincorporated area, maintains 838 miles of paved roads.
“The county’s high-speed, two-lane highway network largely traverses sparsely populated areas where limited emergency services exist and long response times factor into any crash response,” Latoski wrote in explaining the grant application. “Mohave County recognizes a new road functional class, ‘smart highways.’ These facilities use technology-enabled resources and processes that facilitate active management and control across instrumented and connected roads. The present-day dynamic includes road operators, third-party service providers and in-vehicle computer platforms working independently and collaboratively to provide for road user safety, efficiency and reliability of travel.”
The Western Arizona Council of Governments strategic transportation safety plan revealed that 10,625 crashes occurred on county-maintained roads between 2006 and 2015. More than 4,000 accidents resulted in injury or death — there were 275 fatality accidents reported during that study period — with lane departure cited as the leading cause. Speeding was the second-leading cause.
“Lane departure crashes — which vehicle-to-infrastructure curve warning and advisory speed signs address — represent both a local and Arizona crash emphasis area,” Latoski said. “This project aims to reduce frequency and severity of traffic crashes and an increase in driver, passenger and pedestrian safety and deliver economic benefits by reducing delays, improving system performance and throughput and providing for the safe, efficient and reliable movement of people, goods and services.
“It further accelerates deployment of advanced technologies in rural areas such as Mohave County. It responds to a focus area of the ATTAIN grant in addressing the disproportionately high fatality rates on our rural transportation infrastructure.”
Latoski said the locations for deployment of the smart signs will be determined by using the WACOG study that was part of the Arizona Strategic Highway Safety Plan.
“Final locations will reflect engineering evaluation and recommendations at time of project delivery during an abbreviated project design phase,” he said.
The Arizona Department of Transportation will administer use of the funds through an intergovernmental agreement with the county. The county public works department will be responsible for post-construction monitoring, evaluation and reporting to the Federal Highway Administration. In the grant application, Latoski projected a completion date of Sept. 30, 2024.
