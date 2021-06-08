Mohave County has been awarded $448,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation for a bridge crossing over the Truxton Wash near Valentine, northeast of Kingman. The county says it will partner with the Arizona Department of Transportation to build a bridge crossing on Antares Road over the wash using methods that will minimize road closures and construction costs. The composite arch bridge system uses simplified construction and arches that can be transported and put into place without heavy equipment or large crews. The project will mark the first use of the bridge system in Arizona.
Currently, Antares Road is a dirt road and the crossing of the Truxton Wash is subject to frequent, storm-driven closures. In 2017 alone, Antares Road was closed for a total of 43 days because of flowing water in Truxton Wash. This new project will eliminate a 28.5-mile longer alternate routing during periods of Antares Road closures, the county said. The county also plans to add a hard surface of 32 miles of the roadway, which is used to access the Hualapai Nation reservation.
— Today’s News-Herald
