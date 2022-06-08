When loved ones die, or when Mohave County residents lose touch with those they care about, it’s not uncommon to experience an existential crisis. Such a crisis can involve feelings of anxiety, depression, feeling overwhelmed - and that’s no less true for the county recorder’s office.
Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair addressed the county’s governing board on Monday, in reference to this specific challenge, which is faced by her office during every election cycle. According to Blair, registration paperwork sent to the wrong addresses are often an issue of concern when the previous addressee has either moved or died since the previous election.
“One of the most frustrating things we deal with is when people are deceased, or people move,” Blair said this week. “There’s a process for this, and I address this very frequently. It’s voter-initiated. The voter has to tell us that they’ve moved, and to tell us to cancel their registration.”
According to Blair, registration paperwork is often sent to voters who no longer reside at their registered addresses; due either to the voter’s death or a recent change of address. Under the National Voter Registration Act, the Recorder’s office must be informed that such mail is undeliverable - usually by way of a “return to sender” message on a mis-addressed envelope.
After the recorder’s office learns that such mail is undeliverable, the recorder is required to send a notice of cancellation.
But that’s a step that can be skipped - and inactive voters may yet remain active - if uninformed residents mistakenly throw those registration forms and notices in the trash.
“We hear this frequently,” Blair said. “We need those notices for people who don’t live at their former address. We need them to not be put in the trash. We need people to return those notices to the sender. Our first notification that someone doesn’t live at the address is from the post office. If two notifications aren’t returned to us, we can’t cancel their registration.”
Voters are asked to inform the Mohave County Recorder’s Office of when they move, or when a former resident has died.
“We deal with it a lot,” Blair said. “We received a ballot for someone who’s been deceased for 12 years. We have processes, but we always request that people write (Deceased or Return to Sender) on a letter, so that we can start the process. If you have a ballot that doesn’t belong to you, and you don’t send it through the postal service, we won’t receive that notification.”
For more information on this issue, contact the Mohave County Recorder’s Office at 928-753-0701.
