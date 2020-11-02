KINGMAN – The Mohave County Recorder’s office is requesting $100,000 to cover additional costs of the 2020 General Election.
The budget for temporary employees, supplies, postage and printing are insufficient to cover the expenses this year, but there is an anticipated reimbursement from grants that have been requested, the Recorder’s office wrote in a memo.
This and other issues will be on the agenda at the 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2 meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at 700 W. Beale St.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health’s Senior Nutrition Program is planning to increase its budget by over $100,000. The program is being funded by the Western Arizona Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging, Arizona Long Term Care and from the county’s general fund.
Money, if approved, will be used to cover food expenses served at the adult centers (congregate meals) and delivered to homebound clients (Meals on Wheels). Homebound meals are currently provided in the following communities: Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Golden Shores, Golden Valley and Mohave Valley.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s office is asking to accept the Bureau of Justice Assistance 2020 Patrick Lehy Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant Award of $2,413 to be used to reimburse the sheriff’s office up to 50% of the cost of bulletproof vests.
The Sheriff also received a grant from the Arizona Department of Homeland Security for “SWAT capabilities enhancement” in the amount of $28,760.
The Mohave County Animal Shelter is seeking approval of recent donations, including monetary donations of $5,088 and non-monetary donations with an approximate value of $886.
The last item on the agenda will be a report from Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley regarding covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.