Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair will not seek reelection in 2024.
The announcement came Thursday morning on Lake Havasu City KNTR’s “Speak Out” radio program. Although it’s not an announcement Blair intended to make so soon, she says her statement became something of a hot topic on the air this week.
“They asked me if I’m planning to run for reelection,” Blair said. “I wasn’t just going to tell them ‘I don’t know’. I’m not retiring … I’m just not re-running at the end of 2024. I’m going to fulfill my term, but I’ve already made my decision.”
But how final that decision may be, or what may follow, remains preliminary as of Friday. And according to Blair, the announcement may not yet be remarkable - The impact of her decision not to pursue reelection won’t become relevant for another two years.
“I have someone at this point that I would like to replace me, but it’s still two years away,” Blair said. “It’s too early for them to pull election papers at this point.”
Blair has served as Mohave County Recorder since 2016, when she was appointed to the position after the death of previous County Recorder Carol Meier.
