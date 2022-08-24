The operators of a Tucson nightclub have won a $1.6 million settlement against the landlord who locked them out of their business during the pandemic. The Arizona Daily Star reported Thursday that a jury in Pima County Superior Court sided earlier this month with Congress Street Clubs, the owners of Zen Rock nightclub. They awarded money to cover value of the terms left on the lease and for renovations and equipment costs. An attorney for the landlord declined to comment. In the lawsuit, the owners say they closed in March 2020 per Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order. They could not pay rent for several months because of pandemic restrictions.