Mohave County reached the 30 percent voter turnout benchmark on Tuesday for just the second time in a primary election in at least 18 years.
Voter turnout for the 2020 primary election has eclipsed the 2016 primary, and is roughly on pace with turnout for the 2018 primary. The 2018 and 2020 primaries are the only ones to eclipse 30 percent out of the nine primary elections held since 2004. Mohave County’s website does not list election results prior to 2004.
As of Monday a total of 41,208 ballots had been collected in the county, which is 32.31 percent of the 127,522 registered voters. A total of 29.9 percent of registered voters cast ballots during the 2016 primary. Although voter turnout was slightly higher in the 2018 Primary Election – 33.72 percent – Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair said there are still roughly 3,000 ballots that need to be processed. In a press release on Monday, Mohave County reported 2,319 early ballots were dropped off at voting polls, 268 provisional ballots were cast, and the recorder’s office still had up to 500 other early ballots that needed to be verified.
An additional 3,000 ballots would increase voter turnout in the county by a little more than 2 percent. That would make Tuesday’s turnout the highest in Mohave County for a primary election since at least 2004.
All three precincts in the Havasu area had greater voter turnout than the county as a whole. Lake Havasu North led the local precincts with 40.49 percent of the voters casting ballots followed by Lake Havasu South at 38.98 percent. Voter turnout in the Desert Hills precinct was 34.62 percent.
The Hackberry and Truxton districts reported the highest voter turnout of the 24 precincts in Mohave County at 43.67 percent and 42.86 percent respectively.
In a press release on Tuesday, Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert said election day voting at the polls was “very consistent as it was in the 2016 primary election, but slightly lighter.” He credited an increase in the number of early ballots cast with helping to increase in voter turnout compared to 2016.
