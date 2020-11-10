Business owners found in noncompliance with executive orders from the Arizona Governor’s Office will now face far lower penalties, after a vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
County ordinance until Monday required multiple warnings against businesses that proved unable, or unwilling, to enforce Gov. Ducey’s mandates in reference to social distancing and facial coverings for patrons and employees. After three inspections, businesses in noncompliance with the governor’s orders would be fined $1,000 per day of noncompliance, to a maximum of $10,000. Now, business owners will face far lighter penalties.
As of this week, the Mohave County Attorney’s Office received 92 complaints against county businesses for possible noncompliance. Of those businesses, 54 were found to be in compliance after written warnings and a preliminary inspection. Only 38 businesses required a second inspection, and four required a third. According to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Lenore Knudsen, only one county business – Great American Pizza, in Golden Valley – has faced fines by the county for noncompliance.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors met on Monday to discuss those fines, and the possible burden of Ducey’s executive orders upon business owners and residents throughout the county. The board ultimately chose to reduce fines for businesses to $50 per day of noncompliance, to a maximum of $500.
“The governor created a level of enforcement to regulate businesses that have never faced this kind of enforcement before,” said Supervisor Ron Gould. “The governor has a police force, it’s called the Department of Public Safety. I’ve said that he should send his own cops up here to do this.”
Gould says the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has presented uncharted territory for county residents, and Arizona as a state. It was an eventuality no business owner could have anticipated, and the governor’s restrictions proved untenable at best.
“A lot of this comes down to the masks,” said Supervisor Hildy Angius at Monday’s meeting. “There’s lots of science from people who have different opinions … people are losing business because of the science we are choosing to accept.”
According to Gould, the timing of the pandemic has left Ducey’s authority unchecked. As a result, he says the governor’s executive orders have proven more onerous than necessary for Arizona counties.
“The governor is generally checked by the Legislature,” Gould said. “If the governor gives an executive order, the Legislature could undo it – but since the Legislature adjourned, they can’t come back into special session without a two-thirds majority. Because of the timing, there is no check on the governor’s power.”
The Mohave County Department of Health will remain tasked with providing business inspections in reference to county residents’ complaints, in compliance with the governor’s executive orders. According to Knudson, businesses found to be in noncompliance after multiple warnings and the imposition of fines may still be subpoenaed to appear in Mohave Superior Court.
“We have a responsibility to protect the public,” said Supervisor Gary Watson on Monday. “I would recommend reducing the fine, but we must understand that it’s still our responsibility to protect the public.”
The board’s decision to reduce fines for noncompliance will be applied retroactively to penalties applied to businesses such as Great American Pizza.
