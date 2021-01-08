A severed fiber optic cable led to Internet and phone outages for most of Thursday throughout the Tri-City area. The outage affected businesses and government agencies including the city of Lake Havasu and the Lake Havasu Unified School District.
According to Frontier officials, the outage occurred due to excavation work by a third-party contractor in the Kingman area, which inadvertently cut a fiber optic cable. The damage disrupted service for Frontier customers in the Bullhead City, Kingman, Havasu and Parker areas, according to Frontier Vice President of Corporate Communications Javier Mendoza.
“Frontier crews responded and worked diligently to repair the damage,” Mendoza said Thursday.
On Thursday, Frontier customers were unable to access their phone, voice, fax or DSL internet services, affecting about 17,000 Frontier subscribers throughout the Mohave County region.
Also affected were Lake Havasu City offices including the city’s municipal website. The outages weren’t limited to Havasu, however, as Bullhead City officials announced that their own 911 system had been disabled by the outage as well. Both city websites and services were restored by 4 p.m.
The announcement appeared to coincide with a spike in user complaints that occurred at about 9:15 a.m., according to internet service monitoring tool, Downdetector.com. At that time, Downdetector recorded 60 reported service issues. Outages remained consistent throughout the day, with an additional 74 service issues reported by 3 p.m. The website also reported measurable spikes in service issues that took place Dec. 31 through Jan. 2.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, Frontier officials were aware of the problem as of Thursday morning, and were worked to resolve the issue throughout the day.
“The city has been having communications problems all day,” said Anthony Kozlowski, assistant to the Lake Havasu City manager. “It’s affected our email, phone and web service, and we’ve heard the outage has affected the whole Tri-City area.”
Lake Havasu City residents were informed that should they dial 911, their calls may be directed to surrounding law enforcement agencies. Those agencies could still transfer callers to Lake Havasu City Police dispatchers upon request.
“It’s definitely a concern,” Kozlowski said. “But it was a quick transition for emergency dispatchers, and we haven’t heard any issues or complaints. Our dispatchers have done a great job of facilitating the needs of those who needed emergency services.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.