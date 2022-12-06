A $22 million master plan for the Mohave County Fairgrounds was rejected this week, after the county’s governing board set its sights on a new location for the venue in coming years.
The plan was proposed to remedy years of deterioration to the county’s existing fairgrounds, with about $12 million in expenses estimated for renovation of the fairgrounds’ existing facilities alone, over the next seven years. But according to Mohave County supervisors, the expense may be more difficult to justify as the county’s governing body considers the acquisition of land in Golden Valley to construct a new county fairgrounds.
New facilities at the existing fairgrounds would cost an estimated $3 million, and public-private partnerships would provide an additional $7.5 million in improvements. And although the county was expected to foot most of the bill for those improvements, Mohave County Parks officials said this week that grant funding would be available for those projects, as well as millions in potential donations to the fairgrounds’ restoration.
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, of Lake Havasu City, said on Tuesday that the expense was untenable for a location that may no longer serve the county’s purposes. An ad hoc fairgrounds committee reported in July that the existing fairgrounds did not meet the current needs, or future growth needs of Mohave County residents. According to a survey this summer, only 17% of respondents were in favor of the Mohave County Fairgrounds remaining at its present location in Kingman.
“The board decided that the current fairgrounds is not a suitable site for our fair operations,” Johnson said. “Spending $22 million on an obsolete location would be a major waste of taxpayer money. The (master plan) was done very well, and if it were done at a new and larger location, it would be an asset to the county.”
According to Johnson, repairs will continue at the existing Mohave County Fairgrounds, to maintain a safe environment for people and animals at the facility. But until the Mohave County Board of Supervisors determines a revenue source to build a new fairgrounds, renovation of the facility will not progress further.
The board initially set aside $2.5 million in this year’s budget to acquire land operated by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for a new fairgrounds facility. That funding was ultimately eliminated due to rising costs and potential economic uncertainty in the next fiscal year.
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop was the only board member to vote in favor of the master plan on Monday. According to Bishop, the plan for the existing fairgrounds was an attractive one - and more or less precisely what the county may have wanted for the facility.
“(Earlier this year), we voted to look for a new location,” Bishop said. “We were looking at a place near Walnut Creek, but we got pushback from the residents there. We decided to leave it alone at that time, and improve on our existing location. The plan presented this week was workable - it’s a lot of money, but it can be done in steps.”
According to Bishop, however, sweeping renovations and improvements to the fairgrounds in Kingman may be a long time in coming, if ever.
“Supervisors in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City don’t see the benefit in spending money on a county fairgrounds in Kingman,” Bishop said. “But I voted for it because it’s a good, workable plan. It’s a long-range goal, but it’s effective and I think it was an attractive plan.”
