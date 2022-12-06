Fairgrounds

An entrance to the Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman is seen here.

A $22 million master plan for the Mohave County Fairgrounds was rejected this week, after the county’s governing board set its sights on a new location for the venue in coming years.

The plan was proposed to remedy years of deterioration to the county’s existing fairgrounds, with about $12 million in expenses estimated for renovation of the fairgrounds’ existing facilities alone, over the next seven years. But according to Mohave County supervisors, the expense may be more difficult to justify as the county’s governing body considers the acquisition of land in Golden Valley to construct a new county fairgrounds.

