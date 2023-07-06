Thomas Burns

Thomas Burns.

An Eastern Arizona man was arrested last month on felony weapons charges after police say he drew a gun from his boat while docked at the Heat Hotel. But county prosecutors believe that the case should be tried as a misdemeanor in Lake Havasu Municipal Court.

The case began shortly before midnight on June 3, when 46-year-old Duncan resident Thomas Burns was in his boat on the docks at the Heat Hotel, on the Bridgewater Channel. A group of people reportedly approached Burns to talk about his watercraft, before walking away. According to police, the group looked back toward the docks and saw Burns with a firearm in his hand.

