An Eastern Arizona man was arrested last month on felony weapons charges after police say he drew a gun from his boat while docked at the Heat Hotel. But county prosecutors believe that the case should be tried as a misdemeanor in Lake Havasu Municipal Court.
The case began shortly before midnight on June 3, when 46-year-old Duncan resident Thomas Burns was in his boat on the docks at the Heat Hotel, on the Bridgewater Channel. A group of people reportedly approached Burns to talk about his watercraft, before walking away. According to police, the group looked back toward the docks and saw Burns with a firearm in his hand.
The group quickly left the scene, according to police, and contacted police dispatchers. Officers arrived soon after, and spoke with Burns at the location. According to the police report, Burns appeared to be intoxicated while speaking with law enforcement that evening.
Burns brought a pillow, his gun and a can of light beer to his boat at that hour, he allegedly told police, with the intent of sleeping in his boat.
According to the report, Burns said that the reporting parties appeared to have been “casing boats” in the area. When the reporting parties had approached him, Burns said he felt uncomfortable.
Police arrested Burns at the scene on one felony count of disorderly conduct with a weapon. Police say that Thomas later admitted to holding the gun in his hands while the reporting parties had been present at the location.
Burns was initially held in custody on $2,500 bond, which was posted June 5. Prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges on June 6, and remanded the case to Lake Havasu Municipal Court to be tried as a misdemeanor.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Amanda Claerhout discussed that decision with Today’s News-Herald on Thursday.
“We declined to press charges and sent it to the city prosecutors,” Claerhout said. “We found that at the point where (Burns) was holding the gun, the victims were already walking away. None of them reported that they had felt scared or that their lives were in danger.”
Attempts to contact Lake Havasu City prosecutors by telephone as to the status of Burns’ case were unsuccessful as of Thursday afternoon.
