Mohave County officials this week appeared to agree that the county needs a voice in the state’s legislature on local water issues. And despite earlier misgivings, the county has voted to continue its partnership with political consulting firm HighGround Inc. to fill that need.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 4-1 in favor of continuing its partnership with the Phoenix-based company, under a contract that has remained ongoing since 2017. The board asserted that it would revisit that contract in September, however, to negotiate possible changes to that $10,000 per-month agreement.
“I believe we need a lobbyist at the Capitol,” said Mohave County Supervisor and former Arizona Sen. Ron Gould. “It’s us against the rest of the state … I don’t think we should have our lobbying contract expire this time of year. It should expire in September - That way, the legislature will have closed out the session.”
There are more than 1,500 bills before the state’s legislature this year. And with freshman legislators comprising more than 50% of the governing body after the 2022 elections, Gould eschewed the notion of changing horses in midstream.
“We need representation down there,” Gould said. “(Legislators) are extremely busy during the session … They’ve got their hands full, and their interests may not be the same as our interests. I know that when I was in the legislature, my interests were not the same as the (Mohave County) Board of Supervisors’ interests on a lot of things - Because I didn’t work for the board, I worked for the voters. So it’s good to have our own people down there.”
According to Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, local legislators have rallied to Mohave County’s interests on water issues, and have worked closely with HighGround to pursue those interests.
The Issues
For six years, HighGround has lobbied on issues before the state’s legislature specifically related to water rights and conservation in Mohave County.
Last year, HighGround aided the county in pursuing protections for groundwater in the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Sub-Basin. The basin represents Kingman’s primary water resource, and was predicted to become depleted beyond use within the next century. The basin received protection from state officials as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area last year - a process initiated by communication between HighGround and the Arizona Department of Water Resources..
The firm has also lobbied against pending water transfer agreements including the possible transfer of more than 2,000 annual acre-feet of fourth-priority Colorado River water rights from Cibola-based GSC Farms to the Central Arizona city of Queen Creek.
HighGround is now tracking multiple bills through the state’s legislature, including HB 2374, introduced by Mohave County legislator Leo Biasiucci - A bill that is expected to provide revenue for Arizona waterways communities under the State Lakes Improvement Fund.
The firm this year will also lobby in support of HB 2372, also proposed by Biasiucci, which would place a moratorium on all future proposed transfers of Colorado River water rights until water levels at Lake Mead exceed 1,090 feet. As of Tuesday, those water levels remained at 1,047.64 feet - Almost 20 feet lower than measurements taken last Feb. 21.
Tuesday’s discussion by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors followed criticism earlier this month in reference to how well the consultant’s services may justify the cost to county taxpayers. According to statements by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson earlier this month, the county has spent nearly $1 million in its ongoing agreement with HighGround, with little to show for it over the past six years.
At the board’s Feb. 7 meeting, Supervisor Jean Bishop appeared to express doubt of her own as to whether HighGround’s services may be worth the $10,000 per-month expense to county taxpayers.
Lobbying
HighGround Senior Vice President Nick Ponder addressed the board on Tuesday.
“There have been 1,625 bills posted this year,” Ponder said. “In the last three years, we’ve probably had more bills dropped, posted or proposed than we’ve had in prior years. And this is a challenge that we’re having this particular legislative session, in that out of 90 legislators, 41 are new … But one thing I can tell you is that one issue that everyone is interested in is water.”
When HighGround’s contract was last discussed by the county’s governing board on Feb. 14, Ponder says HighGround officials were speaking with Colorado River stakeholders on Mohave County’s behalf.
“We were doing the county’s work,” Ponder said on Tuesday. “I want to thank Mohave County residents and the Board of Supervisors for the opportunity to represent you guys over the past five years.”
And although HighGround hasn’t always been successful in pursuing regulation or advocating Mohave County’s water interests, the county has earned a reputation statewide in its efforts to conserve and maintain the Colorado River and its associated water rights.
“At any point in time that water is discussed, particularly groundwater and Colorado water, Mohave County is one of the first counties that’s mentioned in this realm,” Ponder said. “I think we’re proud of what we’ve been able to put forward. We will continue to make efforts, and they’re not in vain. We understand that we are using valuable taxpayer resources to do so. But if we don’t have advocacy at the capitol, I can see that as problematic.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of continuing the county’s standing contract with HighGround Inc, at the board’s Tuesday meeting in Kingman. The decision was opposed only by Lake Havasu City Supervisor Buster Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.