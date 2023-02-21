Mohave County officials this week appeared to agree that the county needs a voice in the state’s legislature on local water issues. And despite earlier misgivings, the county has voted to continue its partnership with political consulting firm HighGround Inc. to fill that need.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 4-1 in favor of continuing its partnership with the Phoenix-based company, under a contract that has remained ongoing since 2017. The board asserted that it would revisit that contract in September, however, to negotiate possible changes to that $10,000 per-month agreement.

