Mohave County officials are attempting to rally Colorado River communities against a pending deal that could transfer more than 2,000 acre-feet, or more than 680 million gallons of water, from the Colorado River to Central Arizona.
The water has long been leased to Scottsdale-based Greenstone Acquisitions under an agricultural operation – GSC Farms – in La Paz County. In 2019, Greenstone declared its intent to transfer its fourth-priority water rights to the rapidly-growing town of Queen Creek, about 40 miles southeast of Phoenix. After an extensive public hearing and review process, Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke issued a recommendation that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation approve the transfer. Mohave County has long objected to the proposal, and is expected to explore legal action, if any apply, next week to prevent the transfer from happening. The matter is now under consideration by the Bureau of Reclamation.
For more than 50 years, the cities of Phoenix and Tucson have received about 1.6 million acre-feet of Colorado River water from the Central Arizona Project. And in those 50 years, Arizona’s two largest cities have flourished. Rural communities on the Colorado River itself, however, have received an allocation of about 164,650 acre-feet. Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter says Central Arizona may no longer be satisfied with only the vast majority of Arizona’s water rights.
Queen Creek’s population, about 58,000, is comparable to that of Lake Havasu City – which receives an annual allocation of about 28,500 acre-feet of water. Under the proposed transfer of water rights from GSC Farms, Queen Creek would receive less than 10% of Havasu’s share of Colorado River, which would provide for more than 5,000 new homes in Queen Creek. But to many opponents to the transfer, it’s further evidence that Southern California and Central Arizona are being enriched at the expense of rural Colorado River communities.
The Financial Impact
“Mohave County opposes diversion of fourth priority water from the Colorado River mainstream to Central Arizona because that water was long ago reserved for use by the river communities of Arizona,” Lingenfelter said this week. “Central Arizona received about 1.6 million acre-feet of water and the river communities received 164,652 acre-feet. Now, Central Arizona is coming to take that final 164,652.”
Lingenfelter calls that water the economic lifeblood of the Colorado River communities – and its monetary value is nothing to be ignored.
“(The water) is our very future, and Greenstone seeks to wheel it 170 miles east of the Colorado River for the first time, to far wealthier communities, for their own benefit. This is $307.7 million dollars of annual wealth, as valued by Queen Creek itself.”
Greenstone Acquisitions commissioned a study in 2019 to examine the financial impact of the proposed water transfer, through economic consulting firm Elliott D. Pollack & Company. While Pollack agrees that the water itself represents a considerable financial boon if used in the town of Queen Creek, the same may not apply on the Colorado River.
GSC’s farm operation in Cibola provided five jobs to La Paz County residents as of 2019, according to the study, while creating an economic output of about $1.2 million. The operation generated $800 in annual tax revenue for La Paz County, and $5,300 for the state of Arizona.
According to Elliot D. Pollack & Company, the same amount of water would provide for 2,709 new jobs, have an economic impact of $307.7 million, and generate almost $40 million in combined tax revenue for La Paz and Pinal Counties, the town of Queen Creek and the state of Arizona.
But as valuable as that water may be to Greenstone, Lingenfelter says there are other options at Queen Creek’s disposal that wouldn’t rely on the Colorado River communities.
Other options for Queen Creek
Central Arizona receives an allocation of about 1.6 million acre-feet of water per year, while the Colorado River communities of Western Arizona receive less than 10% of that sum. It’s a stick of which Mohave and La Paz Counties have long received the shorter end – but according to Lingenfelter, there are other sticks out there.
The Harquahala groundwater basin, 60 miles west of Phoenix, contains about 15.5 million acre-feet of groundwater in storage. According to Lingenfelter, that water is readily available for transfer to Queen Creek.
Central Arizona’s Groundwater Replenishment District offers another option for Queen Creek, Lingenfelter said, with almost 40,000 acre-feet available. Lingenfelter also says water is available for lease through Gila River Water Storage, under the Gila River Indian Tribe, South of Phoenix.
For Queen Creek, the water could benefit Arizona as a whole
According to past statements by Queen Creek Director of Utilities Paul Gardner, the status quo at GSC Farms largely benefited California more than Arizona. The crops grown at GSC Farms were largely transported to California, and the land itself was leased to California farmers, with minimal returns for La Paz County or Arizona commerce.
Now, the transfer of water could mean not only a far greater financial impact in Queen Creek, but could strengthen all of Arizona’s economy.
“GSC Farm generates about $1.2 million of annual economic output, with nearly all of that benefit going to California,” Gardner said in a 2019 interview. “If the water is transferred to Queen Creek, it will generate more than $300 million per year of economic output for Arizona.”
Gardner said the transfer could save the Queen Creek community about 200,000 acre-feet of groundwater from being pumped over the next century, which Queen Creek officials hope will benefit current and future residents.
But although Arizona’s benefit might be great, Mohave County opposes any such water transfers as a matter of policy. And to county officials like Lingenfelter, it may be unacceptable for Central Arizona to profit at the possible expense of its rural neighbors – especially as a historic drought continues in Western Arizona.
According to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, a long-term drought has intensified and expanded throughout Arizona as of this month, with much of the state experiencing extreme or exceptional drought. And throughout the Southwest, conditions aren’t a great deal better as Lake Mead fell to its lowest recorded level on July 2. The Nevada lake’s water levels are used by the U.S.
When Lake Mead’s water level fell below 1,075 feet earlier this year, Arizona was required to reduce its allocation of Colorado River water by 320,000 acre-feet under Tier 1 drought restrictions. As drought conditions continue throughout the Southwest, Tier 2 restrictions would require an additional reduction of 400,000 acre-feet if Lake Mead’s water level falls below 1,050 feet.
Opposition to continue in Western Arizona
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution of opposition to the proposed water transfer in 2019, and Lingenfelter expects the board to issue another such resolution this year. This July, Lingenfelter requested the support of U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema in opposing the deal.
And according to Lingenfelter, the Hualapai Indian Tribe, in Peach Springs, could find greater benefit from the water than the town of Queen Creek.
“Mohave County has long opposed the transfer,” Lingenfelter wrote to the senators on July 1. “We have discussed with the Hualapai Tribe the concept of the Department of Interior sending the water north to the Hualapai Tribe, rather than 170 miles east to Central Arizona. We recently learned that the Hualapai Tribe wants to purchase that water … the tribe only has $10 million available in prior investment funds, and not the $20 million that is being requested to purchase the water from GSC Farms.”
Although the tribe shown interest in obtaining those water rights, however, Lingenfelter says they will remain neutral in the Queen Creek discussion.
Mohave County officials are advocating for the transfer of GSC’s 2,000 acre-feet of Colorado River water rights to the Hualapai Tribe. That decision would be made by the Bureau of Reclamation, should the U.S. Department of the Interior deny the proposed transfer to Queen Creek.
Lingenfelter discussed the issue with Sen. Kelly earlier this month, during the senator’s July 7 visit to Kingman.
“Moving forward, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors and the Colorado River communities will continue to fight this proposed transfer of Colorado River water to Central Arizona, in all venues and by any means necessary, for as long as it takes,” Lingenfelter said this week.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss the matter at its next meeting on Monday in Kingman.
