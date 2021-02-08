KINGMAN – Direct federal emergency rental assistance funds of about $6.5 million for county residents at risk of “homelessness or housing instability” as a result of covid-19 will be available via a state website.
The money is intended to assist those who experienced a reduction in income or financial hardship due to covid-19 and meet certain income requirements. The program is intended to help both tenants and landlords.
Mohave County Board of Supervisors – not without questions and a discussion – voted 5-0 for the Arizona Department of Economic Security to administer the program on behalf of the county. This way, the money can start flowing as early as Feb. 15, Mohave County Manager Sam Elters said at the county board of supervisors meeting on Monday, Feb. 1, where the vote took place.
“This is different than any other grant,” Elters said. “This goes directly to the people who need it. This is primarily for the rental assistance. … Unlike the CARES Act, the money is going to the community.”
Elters said the U.S. Congress passed the assistance into law on Dec. 27 of last year, posted it in the Federal Register on Jan. 8 and required a response by Jan. 12, forcing the county to act quickly.
The ADES approached the county and offered to administer the program, noting it had the resources so do so and a ready portal in place. It would not cost the county any additional resources, Elters said.
But Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 had questions, reluctant to pass the money back to the state.
“This is a good program,” Angius said. “But I though we were going to distribute the money because we are close to the people.”
Elters explained all applications are expected to be done electronically. The state has a portal already developed and 140 people assigned to the task, he noted. The county would have to develop its own portal and facilitate the whole process on its own.
Mohave County Community Services Director Michael Smith, who will be in charge of the program, sealed the deal.
“This is a great opportunity,” he assured the board. “And I understand everybody’s hesitance with the state and getting things out. … I made sure I had those conversations when I was on the calls. … I said I’d like to see the portal. I had a chance to experience the portal.”
Smith said his department initiated the process without knowing the state will run the program.
“We filled out this application because we saw people hurting,” he said.
This program includes rental assistance, as well as utility assistance, Smith said. If left to facilitate it on their own, Smith said, his team would perhaps be ready in the middle of March and “there are people hurting right now.”
“We want people to use the portal,” he said. “It will be faster. Also, because we are in the middle of a pandemic.”
Smith said his department would have management oversight with immediate notifications and reports.
Also, his team would concentrate on assisting and promoting the program in rural communities that struggle with internet and mobile connections.
He also pointed out that if the county decided to develop its own program, all Mohave County residents would be denied the service via the existing state portal, which would surely create confusion.
Gould asked Smith if the county has housing assistance programs already. He learned the programs exist and are at capacity.
The state portal to apply for the assistance has not yet been activated. The website address will be published when it becomes available.
