All bets were on red Tuesday night at the Win Win Casino.
On Election night, the Mohave County Republican Central Committee hosted a primary watch party at Win Win Casino in The Shops. Along with dozens of constituents, Republican candidates from up and down the ballot, like Paul Gosar and David Diaz were packed into the casino—eyes glued to the TV.
While waiting for the results to trickle in, State Senator Sonny Borrelli played emcee and kept the crowd pumped with raffle giveaways and Republican election battle cries.
Borrelli, who ran unopposed this cycle, says events like the watch party are great for celebrating the end of the campaign season.
“It’s good because these campaigns get long and tiresome,” Borrelli said.
It wasn’t just candidates at the party celebrating the end of the elections, though, but also the volunteers who worked for the party and at polling stations.
Will Helfrich says he has been volunteering with the Mohave Republicans for three years after first joining “to give back to the community.” Helfrich, who has done everything from repairs at Republican Headquarters to driving in local parades, says being at the party feels like recognition of all his hard work.
“It is very very…rewarding I guess would be the right thing to say,” Helfrich said. “To see your efforts payoff is always a good feeling.”
Bob Fisher was also in attendance at the Casino and had previously spent the day volunteering at his local poll station as a poll watcher.
Fisher, who is a retiree in Lake Havasu City, says his first memory of an election was Eisenhower’s presidential run but this was the first time he has volunteered. Fisher says he did so because of all the “turmoil” in the past few years.
“I thought I had better start stepping up,” Fisher said.
