HUALAPAI MOUNTAIN PARK – The Hualapai Mountains provided a scenic backdrop for the residents of Mohave County to meet the Republican candidates seeking votes for next month’s primary election.
The Mohave County Republican Party hosted its 76th annual Picnic Saturday where GOP candidates had the chance to mingle with the attendees and address the crowd ahead of the Aug. 4 election.
Coronavirus or not, U.S. Sen. Martha McSally (R-Arizona) brought her re-election campaign to Mohave County, joining speakers in calling the county a mecca of Arizonan conservatism.
The picnic attracted several hundred Republican voters, many of them over 60 years old, and almost all without face coverings.
Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, thanked “the patriots” for not yielding to coronavirus fear and coming to make sure President Trump and Republicans win all the way down the ticket.
“This election is liberty versus lockdown,” Ward said. “Freedom versus tyranny. Americanism versus socialism and communism.”
Ward called President Trump “spectacular” and told the public to spread “the gospel of Republicanism.”
She criticized the economic and business shutdown that is “running this nation to the ground,” as well as recent “anarchy, rioting, looting, burning” and police being disrespected.
McSally’s plane was slightly delayed, and after a speech by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott), Daniel McCarthy, a businessman and Republican candidate running against McSally in Arizona’s Aug. 3 primary election, took the stage.
McCarthy is running to the right of McSally, and promised he would make flamboyant libertarian Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky look like a socialist if elected.
He said he would not take compensation, and added he is running because otherwise “our party is going to fall apart, mark my words.”
“The party has been sabotaging my campaign,” McCarthy said, and when Mohave County District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius asked him to yield the stage to McSally, he said “I paid for this time.”
“Enough, please,” Angius exclaimed. “This is a picnic.”
Then she introduced and welcomed McSally to the podium.
The senator started by complimenting audience members for being patriots, and revealed her 58-year-old brother passed away a few weeks ago.
“The last few weeks have been rough,” McSally said, adding she is committed and honored to serve and represent Arizonans in the Senate.
She praised the Trump administration for transforming the judiciary and limiting “legislation from the bench.” She criticized the Obama-Biden administration for cutting military spending.
The upcoming election in November is “the most consequential,” McSally said. “He has to win Arizona, guys,” she said about Trump.
McSally also spoke about China, a country she claims is “on the march to replace us.” She called China “a parasite” that “wants to replace us as a world leader and we are going to stop this.”
McSally said she is what stands in the way of Democratic Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) taking charge of the Senate. Then she warned the audience that an anarchist mob has taken over the Democratic Party.
When McSally ended her speech with a “see you all” in November, McCarthy and his supporters, who arrived in a tour bus plastered with “Demand McCarthy for the United State Senate,” interrupted.
“Martha, when is the primary,” they asked, reminding the audience that McSally has a primary opponent.
Tracy Ladd, the executive secretary at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, proudly showed her support for the Commander in Chief.
“America is free and let’s keep it that way,” she said. “I’m a diehard republican. We’re the greatest nation in the world and it needs to stay that way.”
Ladd works for Tim Woods, the general manager of the fairgrounds and a republican candidate who is seeking election as District 1 Supervisor.
While Saturday’s event brought folks together from all across Mohave County, it also brought diversity as well.
Maria Sullivan, who is with the Kingman City Chapter of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly, was in attendance to listen to the candidates and connect with the community.
Sullivan, who donned apparel reading “Latinos for Trump” said she feels the country needs to come together during a time like this and unite.
After the candidates had their chance to speak to the crowd, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies put on a brief exhibition with their K-9 partners.
(1) comment
WOW! Loserpaloosa 2 complete with a clown show of speakers and of course "We don't need no stinkin' masks!"
