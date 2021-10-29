The Mohave County Republican party is suing activist Steve Robinson in a GOP trademark feud. And Robinson intends to drag many Republican party officials into the fray as witnesses in civil litigation unfolding before Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason.
Phoenix attorney John Wilenchik, on behalf of the Mohave County Republican Party Central Committee and six Republican clubs in the tri-state area, seeks a preliminary injunction prohibiting Robinson from using the trademarks and names of the various organizations, such as the Colorado River Republican Women’s Club, the Lake Havasu Republican Men’s Club and Kingman Republican Women.
Wilenchik alleged that Robinson claimed titles of the organizations for his personal use when he registered the trade names and trademarks in his name with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office in June. Wilenchek contends the registrations are fraudulent because Robinson was not authorized to “hijack” the labels.
“Defendant’s registration of their names and use of their names is very likely to cause voter confusion, cause a loss of good will and raise doubt about the ability of these groups to carry out their duties,” Wilenchek stated in his motion. He asks for an injunction temporarily stopping Robinson before the Court ultimately decides whether Robinson must surrender back the names.
During a Thursday status conference conducted by telephone Robinson told the Court that he does not have a lawyer but hopes to secure one. Otherwise, he said he’ll represent himself during the Nov. 22 injunctive relief hearing.
``I have a modicum of experience with the proper formats and rules of procedure. I’ve been studying them so I plan to be very professional,” Robinson said before posing a question about proper service of subpoenas.
``I’m going to leave that to you,” Thomason told Robinson. ``I’m not comfortable kind of giving you legal advice. You’ll have to to make your own determination.”
Judge Thomason directed parties to exchange witness lists and file whatever direct testimony is possible by Nov. 15. Parties to the case and witnesses other than the ones that submit testimony in advance will participate in the evidentiary hearing via Zoom.
Robinson said he intends to call as witnesses a mix of elected republicans and GOP officials including Jeanne Kentch, Hildy Angius, Sam Scarmardo, Becky Foster, Becky Smith, Janet Wilson, Stanley Hicks, Barbara Carpenter, Roslyn Lang, Terrie Alumbaugh and Maxwell Givons.
Robinson said he may pare that list back before the hearing, but Thomason still asked why he needs to call so many witnesses.
``The issue, your Honor is much more than just me registering names,” Robinson answered. ``These people, several of them, are familiar with the registration, were involved in the process and know a lot of details that I alone can’t present.”
Robinson also told the Court that he objects to opposing counsel using the word “extortion” in referencing his trademark registration activity.
"Lawyers use words but the words aren’t evidence,” Thomason said. "I’ve made zero conclusions about this case and I won’t make conclusions until I hear evidence.’
