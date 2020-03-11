A Mohave County resident is under self quarantine for coronavirus.
According to the Mohave County Department of Health, the unidentified resident was among 17 Arizona residents who were passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship that had been floating off the California Coast since Thursday, March 5.
County health officials have declined to provide any information about the quarantined resident, including where they reside and whether they are a man or a woman.
The Grand Princess was carrying more than 2,000 passengers and 1,100 crew members. Of the more than 3,000 people on board, 21 tested positive for 2019 Novel Coronavirus.
All 17 Arizona passengers are “asymptomatic“ (having shown no symptoms of infection). A decision was made by the federal and state governments to allow the 17 Arizona residents to return to their homes.
The Arizona Department of Health Services is making arrangements to transport the Arizona residents back to their home communities. The Mohave County Department of Public Health will be notified when the local resident arrives.
The individual will self-quarantine for 14 days (meaning the person will be confined at home), and the county’s public health nurses will check in regularly. Public health nurses will monitor the individual for fever and other related symptoms, and ensure they has needed food and supplies.
After 14 days have passed, if the individual remains asymptomatic, the subject will be released from self-quarantine, the county said. In the event the individual develops symptoms of COVID-19, they will be tested and isolated. If the test is positive, the individual will remain in isolation and close monitoring by county’s public health nurses will continue.
Mohave County spokesman Roger Galloway said in a news release Wednesday afternoon that the county does not feel there is an increased risk to the public by allowing the Mohave County resident to come back home and to self-quarantine.
The American passengers began disembarking Monday from the Grand Princess and were placed under mandatory 14-day quarantine, with most going to military bases in California, Texas, and Georgia. Passengers who were severely ill and required acute medical attention were the first to disembark.
The majority of the passengers were from California (over 1,000) and were sent to the Travis Air Force Base, north of San Francisco, or to the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in San Diego. American passengers from other states were transported to military bases in either Texas or Georgia. Foreign passengers were sent to their home countries to complete their 14-day quarantine.
