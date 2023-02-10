About 21,000 Mohave County residents enrolled in Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System programs are at risk of losing coverage.

Beginning April 1, AHCCCS will begin removing enrollees determined to be no longer eligible for Medicaid, said Heidi Capriotti, AHCCCS public information officer. More than 87,000 people in Mohave County are enrolled in AHCCCS programs.

