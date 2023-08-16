Mohave County is facing a predicted $18.5 million budget deficit in the next fiscal year. But even as county officials met this week to discuss strategies to meet that deficit, local library patrons may find themselves partly to blame.
According to Mohave County Library Director Jake Barillaro, library patrons owe a collective $1.18 million in overdue fees to the county. The majority of those fines have been accrued in the city of Kingman, with patrons owing almost $480,850 to the library district. In Bullhead City, library patrons owe $361,806. And in Lake Havasu City, library patrons owe $247,532 in late fees.
At all other county library locations, residents owe about $96,450.
“The majority of this debt - about 63% - is more than seven years old and effectively uncollectible,” Barillaro said this week. “Legally we may not pursue these accounts by any kind of communication, notification or collection agency.”
According to Barillaro, overdue notices will be sent to patrons by email, if those patrons accrue more than $5 in late fees. Those who owe more than $50 for more than 28 days are referred to a collection agency. Patrons who owe more than $10 in fines are not allowed to check out additional library materials (whether their library cards are active or not) until those fines are paid.
Patrons who maintain overdue fees may not renew their library cards until those fees are paid. That policy was instituted by the Mohave County Library District in May 2016, when county residents owned about $1 million in overdue fees.
Barillaro says that physical circulation has increased at the library since the coronavirus pandemic. As such, new late fees have also increased at the county’s libraries. The circulation of digital books and media represents about 20% of the library district’s total circulation.
“One can infer that fines are around 20% lower than they would have been if all circulation were physical, since digital materials are never lost, late or damaged,” Barillaro said.
Patrons who wish to see their possible fines, or renew items online to avoid late fees may do so at mohavecountylibrary.us.
How do fines that are owed on overdue books contribute to the County budget shortfall?
Shut the library`s down nobody need s them all the info you need is on the world wide web!
