Library

Digital materials can never be lost or returned late by patrons, eliminating the risk of fines for lost or late materials.

 Brandon Messick/Today's News-Herald

Mohave County is facing a predicted $18.5 million budget deficit in the next fiscal year. But even as county officials met this week to discuss strategies to meet that deficit, local library patrons may find themselves partly to blame.

According to Mohave County Library Director Jake Barillaro, library patrons owe a collective $1.18 million in overdue fees to the county. The majority of those fines have been accrued in the city of Kingman, with patrons owing almost $480,850 to the library district. In Bullhead City, library patrons owe $361,806. And in Lake Havasu City, library patrons owe $247,532 in late fees.

0
1
1
0
3

Tags

(2) comments

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

How do fines that are owed on overdue books contribute to the County budget shortfall?

Report Add Reply
BW64
Rob Ryder

Shut the library`s down nobody need s them all the info you need is on the world wide web!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.