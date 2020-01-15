Mohave County Health Department restaurant
inspection reports.
Dec. 5: Jasmine Place, 3076 Shoshone Drive, day care/nursing home, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Dec. 5: Paleo To Go: 2139 McCulloch Blvd., food service, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Dec. 6: Hava Cup Coffee Co., 3190 Star Dr., mobile food peddler, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Dec. 9: Hangar 24, 5600 N. State Route 95, food service, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Dec. 9: RV Hot Dogs, 1534 Beachcomber, mobile food peddler, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Dec. 10: El Paraiso, 440 El Camino Way, food service, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Dec. 10: Havasu Lanes, 2128 McCulloch Blvd., bar/lounge with food permit, follow-up inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Dec. 10: Scotty’s Broasted Chicken & Ribs, 410 El Camino Way, food service, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Dec. 10: Water & Ice (Team Mattice), 2231 McCulloch Blvd, #103, food service, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Dec. 10: Ed’s Deli, 2025 McCulloch Blvd, food service, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Dec. 10: Humberto’s Taco Shop, 45 N. Lake Havasu Ave., food service, follow-up inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Dec. 10: Terrible Herbst, 14768 S. State Route 95, food service, regular inspection. Rating: Excellent.
Dec. 12: Barley Brothers Brewery & Grill, 1425 McCulloch Blvd, bar/lounge with food service, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
Dec. 12: Flying X Saloon, 2030 McCulloch Blvd, bar/lounge with food permit and food service. regular inspections. Rating: Bar/lounge satisfactory, food service Excellent.
Dec. 12: Chao Praya Thai Food, 2010 McCulloch Blvd, food service, regular inspection. Rating: Satisfactory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.