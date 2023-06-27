At least one capital improvement project could be postponed indefinitely in Mohave County, and others could soon be on the chopping block as county officials address a looming budget crisis in 2025. But construction will continue on county roads this year, with the help of federal grant funding.
Mohave County officials have postponed construction of the county’s planned $5 million morgue facility, as the county seeks to address a projected $18.5 budget deficit next year. Meanwhile, $4.13 million in county road projects have been planned through the end of FY 2025, through the county’s proposed Capital Road Improvement Program - About $2.54 million of which is expected to be paid for through federal grant funding. The program’s continuation requires an annual vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, which could take place at the board’s next meeting on Monday.
The program relies on county support as well as the availability of state and federal grant funding, but remains financially unconstrained. About $113 million in county road projects have been planned through the program until 2028.
Projects through 2025 which would rely on federal grant funding include shoulder widening on Gold Springs Road and Blue Canyon Road, in the Horizon Six Improvement District, adjacent to Lake Havasu City. That project will require about $522,961 in federal funding, according to county records.
Other projects include the installation of rumble strips on Pierce Ferry Road, in Dolan Springs, with $708,241 in federal funding; And strengthening of Sand Hollow Wash Bridge in Mohave County, with $311,190 in grant funding required.
An additional $1 million in offered federal funding would be used to install rural highway traffic control signs.
More expensive projects under the five-year Capital Improvement Road Program aren’t scheduled to take place until FY 2027, starting with a proposed $8 million roadway construction for Rancho Santa Fe Parkway, in the Kingman area. In FY 2028, the program calls for $95 million for construction and widening of Vanderslice Road, in Mohave Valley. According to county records, no federal funding has yet been secured for either project as of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.