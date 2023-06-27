Horizon Six

The community of Horizon Six, adjacent to Lake Havasu City, could benefit from federal funding under the county's Capital Road Improvement Program this year.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

At least one capital improvement project could be postponed indefinitely in Mohave County, and others could soon be on the chopping block as county officials address a looming budget crisis in 2025. But construction will continue on county roads this year, with the help of federal grant funding.

Mohave County officials have postponed construction of the county’s planned $5 million morgue facility, as the county seeks to address a projected $18.5 budget deficit next year. Meanwhile, $4.13 million in county road projects have been planned through the end of FY 2025, through the county’s proposed Capital Road Improvement Program - About $2.54 million of which is expected to be paid for through federal grant funding. The program’s continuation requires an annual vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, which could take place at the board’s next meeting on Monday.

