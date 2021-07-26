Mohave County’s coronavirus numbers continue to trend upward. The Mohave County Health Department reported 155 new confirmed coronavirus cases and five new covid-related deaths since Friday. Two of the deaths involved Lake Havasu City residents. All of the deaths involved people over 40 years old.
Of the 155 new cases 29 are from the Lake Havasu City area, five are from the north county area, 45 are from Kingman and 76 are from Bullhead City.
