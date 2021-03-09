Now that more covid-19 vaccinations are arriving in Mohave County each week, the county’s vaccination rate is starting to inch closer to its peers.
Mohave County has managed to keep pace with other counties in Arizona in terms of how quickly the doses received make it into arms. But its vaccination rate has been lagging behind everyone except Apache County for the last several weeks. On Tuesday numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services show Mohave County has moved up into a tie for the 13th best vaccination rate of the 15 counties in Arizona. Mohave County is now tied with Graham County with 12.2% of the population receiving at least one dose. Mohave County has also gained some ground on Maricopa County recently, which has vaccinated 12.5% of its population according to ADHS.
As of Monday, ADHS reports Mohave County has administered a total of 39,719 vaccine doses for a utilization rate of 80.4%, but a county’s vaccine utilization appears to have little effect on its vaccination rate in Arizona. La Paz County, for example, has used just 72.2% of its vaccine allocation according to ADHS but has already inoculated 20.6% of its population. Meanwhile Gila County’s 79.7% vaccine utilization is nearly identical to Mohave County’s, but it has managed to vaccinate more than twice as much of its population (25.4%) according to ADHS.
Mohave County had been receiving about 3,000 vaccine doses per week for the first couple months since the Centers for Disease Control approved the Pizer and Moderna vaccines, but those allocations have increased dramatically recently with 8,000 doses delivered to Mohave County last week and another 9,700 scheduled to be delivered this week – including 1,700 doses of the recently approved Janssen Vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. So far Mohave County’s vaccine utilization rate appears to be holding steady despite the larger allotments, which has contributed to its vaccination rate increasing more rapidly.
Meanwhile, Mohave County announced another 43 confirmed covid-19 cases and one covid death in the county on Tuesday, including 27 new cases in Lake Havasu City. There have been a total of 19,298 covid cases in the county to date, and 566 deaths. A total of 12,659 covid patients in the county have recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.