When Donald Trump unveiled plans last summer for a National Garden of American Heroes, Mohave County officials petitioned federal officials to bring the project to the Colorado River. But last Friday, President Biden scuttled those plans by executive order.
The U.S. Department of the Interior solicited communities throughout the U.S. for letters of interest in the project, which would have become a home to more than 240 monuments in honor of notable Americans. Under a Jan. 18 executive order by Trump, the list of those commemorated would have included Muhammad Ali, Neil Armstrong, Daniel Boone and Billy Graham.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt (at the time) also asked that interested communities offer suggestions of their own for famous American figures to be commemorated in sculpture at the National Garden.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors issued a letter to Bernhardt in August, requesting that the county be considered. According to county records, officials recommended a spot on the Colorado River, overlooking Lake Mead as a possible location for the garden. And the Board of Supervisors suggested the addition of actor John Wayne to the garden.
Wayne was added to the list of notable Americans to be commemorated in Trump’s January executive order.
On May 14, Biden abolished a task force appointed by Trump to create the new monument. At that time, no location had been selected for the National Garden, nor had the project received congressional funding.
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop was disheartened by the news.
“I believe we all need heroes, and that we should be able to recognize the people who made this country what it is,” Bishop said. “But (Biden) is the president. We’ve got to live with his decisions, at least until the next election.”
But according to Bishop, a park to commemorate notable Americans could still benefit county residents, even if it won’t be federally funded.
“I still want to bring a garden like this to Mohave County,” Bishop said. “I’d still love to have it. But there are a lot of examples of people who could be honored there who aren’t on the list – people from Arizona’s history, and even members of the local tribes who have done incredible things. We could probably do better than John Wayne.”
