Mohave County’s new mobile health unit is almost ready to roll

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Mobile Health Unit is ready to hit the road in February to bring health care to remote communities throughout the county.
Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Chad Kingsley told the Mohave County Board of Health on Jan. 23 that a nurse practitioner has been hired to run the unit along with an assistant. The county has received the vehicle and is adding the finishing touches and medical supplies before its first drive on the job.
Outreach conducted by the health department resulted in a variety of community members throughout the county, who will be the unit’s first patients during the pilot program. Kingsley said for northern county residents, staff plans to send the vehicle up every two weeks to provide care.
County staff is excited about the recent hire of a nurse practitioner because they can provide prescriptions.
For example, if an individual needs medication for a minor illness, they could get their medicine easily to avoid an urgent care or emergency room visit.
“We’ll be able to help increase access,” Kingsley said. “Our overall goal is that if we provide that care to those individuals in smaller communities we can help reduce the caseload in our ERs.”
Staff previously reported that due to cost and accessibility, several communities have high rates of not seeking health care when needed.
During the pilot program, the unit will focus on District 4 before expanding. People can expect to see the vehicle at community events to spread familiarity with the services it provides.
Services will include blood glucose, cholesterol, hepatitis C, blood pressure, sexually-transmitted infections, HIV, COVID-19 and flu testing. Vaccinations will also be addressed by the mobile health unit, and residents will be connected with resources related to HIV, Hepatitis C, and behavioral and mental health.
Kingsley said the mobile unit contains a small waiting room, a bathroom and an examination room. For privacy, there will be a front and back entrance. Nine communities within the county are 30 miles or more away from a health care service.
“Overall, for meeting those basic health needs, we got everything we wanted out of it,” Kingsley said about the vehicle.
The mobile health van, which will be paid for using part of the American Rescue Plan Act funds the county received, will provide preventative health care, education and screenings.
“This was District 4 money, but this needs to be the face of Mohave County for wellness and health,” Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 said.
