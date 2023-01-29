Mohave County’s new mobile health unit is almost ready to roll

Chad Kingsley, Mohave County public health director, says the county’s new mobile health clinic staffed by a nurse practitioner will help extend health services to rural areas across the county.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Mobile Health Unit is ready to hit the road in February to bring health care to remote communities throughout the county.

Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Chad Kingsley told the Mohave County Board of Health on Jan. 23 that a nurse practitioner has been hired to run the unit along with an assistant. The county has received the vehicle and is adding the finishing touches and medical supplies before its first drive on the job.

