Heavy equipment is knocking down a mothballed Mohave County jail in downtown Kingman, leaving heaping piles of rubble to be hauled away before a new Legal Services Center is constructed in the same space. The mess of material serves in stark contrast to the shiny and still nearly new Law and Justice Center just across the street.
Cerritos, California-based Resource Environmental, Inc. is conducting the demolition campaign following award of a half-million-dollar contract. County Manager Sam Elters said completion of the tear down this month will set the stage to build a new facility to house the offices of the County Attorney, Public Defender, Legal Defender and other county legal personnel.
