The number of positive covid-19 cases in Mohave County has been rising since early October and seem to be accelerating in recent weeks. Last week, the county set a new high mark with 511 positive cases reported, which is well above the previous weekly record of 455 in early July.
According to statistics from the Mohave County Health Department, a total of 234 cases were reported over the weekend. Although it is unclear exactly how many of those cases were reported on Saturday to close out last weeks’ numbers, or how many cases were reported on Sunday to start out the new week, it appears as though the positive case counts are continuing to rise.
Lake Havasu City had 69 positive cases reported between Saturday and Sunday with many of those cases affecting older residents, including 35 cases for residents over the age of 50.
Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 5,559 cases have been reported in Mohave County with 4,228 recovered and 234 deaths. Lake Havasu City has had the most cases in the county with 1,601 followed by Bullhead City with 1,559 and Kingman with 994 positive cases to date.
The recent influx of cases has put a strain on local hospitals. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 90% of ICU hospital beds were occupied on Monday for the third day in a row. ICU bed usage peaked at 92% on July 7. Mohave County Health Department Assistant Director Melissa Palmer told the Board of Supervisors on Monday that local hospitals are experiencing similar challenges.
Nursing Services Manager Lynne Valentine said the county is continuing its contact tracing efforts for every positive PCR test. Palmer said the county currently has eight contact tracers, five full time and three part time. That is down from 11 contact tracers during the height of the pandemic over the summer. Palmer said the county is currently interviewing candidates for data entry positions and for case investigators.
(2) comments
It's only going to get worse thanks to ignorant people who think it's only a flu and masks cause cancer...
[sad][sad][sad][sad][sad]
