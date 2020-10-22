Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley said Thursday that although “mask mandates have recently ended in Bullhead City, Kingman, and Lake Havasu City, the requirements outlined in the Governor’s Executive Orders are still in effect.”
She said the requirements include wearing a mask in restaurants, bars and nightclubs, indoor gyms and fitness centers, indoor theaters, water parks, and tubing.”
