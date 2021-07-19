The Mohave County Board of Supervisors could amend a partnership with the Arizona Department of Economic Security, and potentially add millions of dollars to provide assistance to county job seekers.
A proposed amendment to the intergovernmental agreement would aid efforts in employing county residents in need of work. Distributed through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2015, the funding would offer workplace education, training and support services to accommodate Mohave County’s need of skilled workers. Under the amendment, Mohave County’s budget to bolster its workforce could grow to $5.5 million this year.
The program will also aid disabled Mohave County residents in gaining employment through adult education and family literacy programs administered by the U.S. Department of Education.
Through the county’s agreement with the Department of Economic Security, Mohave County would be reimbursed for expenses used to aid residents who are seeking employment.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the action at its today’s meeting in Kingman.
