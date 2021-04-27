The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is seeking state funding to prevent future wildfires from occurring again in the Hualapai Mountains.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to seek $200,000 in state grant funding, which would be used to remove potential fuel for future fires at Hualapai Mountain Park, southwest of Kingman.
The funding would be made available through a grant from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, which identified areas of Hualapai Mountain Park last week as being one of the most vulnerable in the state for wildfires earlier this year. The deadline for Mohave County to apply for the grant would be mid-May, according to a proposal by Mohave County Public Works Director Stephen Latoski, and will require a six-week application period.
The blaze – now known as the Flag Fire – has burned in the Hualapai Mountains since Sunday.
According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the Hualapai Mountain communities of Pine Lake and Pinion Pines were identified by state officials as two areas most vulnerable to possible wildfires in Arizona.
Last Tuesday, the Pine Lake community began voluntary fire training under the National Fire Protection Agency’s Firewise program. The program provides training opportunities and gives direction to residents on how to build defensible space against wildfires, and ultimately protect their homes, according to the Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
Prior to the blaze that began Sunday afternoon, the Fire Management Department planned to hold community meetings and training in the Pine Lake area to better inform residents of the threat they faced, as well as how to best mitigate that threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.