There are ten acres of land north of Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport that belongs to the federal government, and Mohave County wants it. Getting that land, however, won’t be easy.
The land is surrounded by Mohave County property and Mohave County Flood Control acreage. At the moment, that land serves little use for the United States government, but it could potentially benefit the Mohave County Airport Authority. And all it will take to acquire that land is an act of Congress.
Airport Authority officials are now working with U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar to pass legislation necessary for Mohave County to take ownership of the property. Meanwhile, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors could issue a formal request to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland next week to facilitate the transfer of that property to the county.
According to county officials, the county will lease the land to the Airport Authority, which will use that land for airport services and to operate the airport.
A rough draft of a pending House resolution by Gosar was published by the county this week. Under that legislation, the county would be responsible for all costs associated with transferring the land’s ownership to Mohave County.
According to Gosar’s resolution, the property’s transfer would take place within one year of its approval by the U.S. Congress.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss the issue at its next meeting Monday in Kingman.
