Three county buildings could benefit from a state grant this year, as Mohave County officials seek as much as $150,000 in grant funding to remove harmful asbestos from former facilities in Kingman.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on whether to accept that grant funding, in order to remove asbestos-containing materials and lead from the county’s former Victim Witness facility, the former legal defender’s office and the county’s historic jail.

