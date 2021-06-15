A federal grant to aid Mohave County elections could disappear at the end of this month, but the county’s elections department now hopes to use that funding to help Mohave County residents who need it most.
Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert is requesting the use of more than $115,000 in federal grant funding under the Help America Vote Act to purchase electronic poll books to be used in future Mohave County elections. According to Tempert, the equipment would allow the elections department to track and eliminate potential problems occurring at voting sites, and identify potential issues in the voting process at every voting location, in real-time.
Tempert is also requesting the use of an additional $56,000 in grant funding to purchase handicap-accessible voting equipment. The ADA-compliant equipment would provide clearance for wheelchair-bound voters and offer greater ease in voting during Mohave County Elections starting later this year.
The purchases would make use of Help America Vote Act funding that are scheduled to expire June 30. Tempert initially planned to use that funding to provide on-demand ballot machines for future elections, with a plan to create voting centers in each of the county’s municipalities. The voting centers would have allowed Mohave County voters to participate in elections, regardless of whether they did so in their home voting precincts.
That plan, which would have been paid for with Help America Vote Act funding, was denied by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in April.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday at its next meeting in Kingman on whether to approve Tempert’s plan. If the grant funding isn’t used by June 30, county officials will be required to return it to the state.
