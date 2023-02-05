wifa grants

 A map of nine proposed recharge sites for the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Sub-Basin, in the Kingman area. The sub-basin represents Kingman’s primary water source, which recently received state protection as an Irrigation Non-Expansion District.

 Image courtesy of Mohave County.

About $200 million in grant funding is up for grabs this year from the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona, and a share of that funding could prove invaluable in efforts to replenish the Kingman area’s Hualapai Valley Groundwater Sub-Basin.

The sub-basin represents Kingman’s primary source of water, and recently received state protection as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area by the Arizona Department of Water Resources. According to a 2019 U.S. Geological Survey study, the sub-basin could be depleted within the next 100 years due to irrigation by area agricultural interests. With state protections in place, however, WIFA grant funding could provide relief and replenishment of that reservoir through $22 million in projects proposed by Mohave County’s Development Services Division.

