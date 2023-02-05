About $200 million in grant funding is up for grabs this year from the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona, and a share of that funding could prove invaluable in efforts to replenish the Kingman area’s Hualapai Valley Groundwater Sub-Basin.
The sub-basin represents Kingman’s primary source of water, and recently received state protection as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area by the Arizona Department of Water Resources. According to a 2019 U.S. Geological Survey study, the sub-basin could be depleted within the next 100 years due to irrigation by area agricultural interests. With state protections in place, however, WIFA grant funding could provide relief and replenishment of that reservoir through $22 million in projects proposed by Mohave County’s Development Services Division.
For the past month, Mohave County staff have prioritized groundwater recharge projects that could be implemented through WIFA grant funding throughout the next several years. According to a Jan. 24 memo by Development Services Director Tim Walsh, county officials used recently-obtained floodplain mapping studies to review possible locations in the Hualapai Valley Basin for possible groundwater recharge projects. Five locations for projects were ultimately selected, with nine basins being proposed.
But for any funding granted, according to Walsh, a 10% match would be required by Mohave County.
Walsh says county funding for that match could be provided from a portion of $4 million in Flood Control District contingency funds. Alternatively, match funding could also be provided through partnerships with the City of Kingman, partnerships with property owners and developers, state grants from the Arizona Department of Emergency Management, and funding from multiple federal agencies.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, groundwater elevations at the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Sub-Basin fell by 14 feet between 2009 and 2019. Groundwater levels could fall an additional 128 feet by 2015, and could fall by a total of 241 feet between 2020 and 2080. Walsh says those declines are due primarily to an increase in agriculture and industrial uses in the Kingman area.
Although the area receives about 610,000 acre-feet of water per year in precipitation, less than 5,700 acre-feet or water actually makes it into the aquifer. A majority of water from precipitation is lost due to evapotranspiration. The projects proposed by Development Services officials would increase the amount of annual stormwater that could recharge the sub-basin’s remaining stores of groundwater. According to Walsh, those projects would have a secondary benefit of improving flood control protections by preventing a greater portion of water from affecting downstream properties.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss and possibly approve WIFA grant proposals for those projects at the board’s next meeting Monday in Kingman.
