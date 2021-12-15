A planning team comprised of representatives from Mohave County, City of Kingman, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City, Colorado City, the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, and the Hualapai Tribe have developed a draft 2022 Mohave County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. It is an update of the 2016 plan, which has been available on the Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management website for public review since 2016. The county is seeking public comment on the draft plan, which can be obtained online at tinyurl.com/mohavecountyhazardplan. Comments can be emailed to Jazmyne Tarkowski at TarkoJ@mohave.gov.
