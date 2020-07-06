Mohave County’s Historic Courthouse once stood as the county’s highest bastion of law and order. But with efforts to remodel the old facility, officials have found good reason to leave it in the past a while longer.
The historic courthouse was built in 1915 – and like many structures of the time, the courthouse was constructed with materials that would later prove to be hazardous. In August 2016, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors commissioned a hazardous materials study to aid in the process of renovating the old courthouse for future use. Today, the county will vote to possibly approve a $17,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to remove asbestos and lead found in the facility.
Under the Brownfields State Response Grant, the Department of Environmental Quality will lead asbestos and lead surveys of the structure and provide a maximum of $17,000 for its removal.
Plans for the historic courthouse’s renovation have been underway for almost a decade. Plans were drawn to modernize and expand the structure in 2013, before the county’s new 66,000 square-foot courthouse began construction in 2019.
