The Mohave County Board of Supervisors could seek to make Hualapai Mountain Park a national historical region under the U.S. National Park Service, after a suggestion by the county’s public works department.
Mohave County Parks Administrator Kristin Zimmerman invited members of the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office to participate in a virtual tour of the park earlier this summer to see what Hualapai Mountain Park had to offer.
The park receives about 40,000 annual visitors, and earns about $600,000 in gross revenue for the county each year. And according to Zimmerman, the park is home to cabins built in the 1940s by the Civilian Conservation Corps. Zimmerman says the cabins, constructed by American laborers under Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal” work programs, remain standing but in disrepair.
“The cabins are completely original and have original stonework, copper countertops, cabinetry, doors and roofs,” Zimmerman said in a June 29 letter to state historic officials. “I am looking at different options for maintaining the historical integrity of the cabins and seeing what options there are.”
State officials toured the park, and suggested that Hualapai Mountain Park would likely qualify as a National Historic Region under the National Registry of Historic Places.
Such a designation would provide Hualapai Mountain Park with access to federal grant funding for maintenance, tax incentives and assistance from federal agencies in preserving the park – all of which would be government-funded.
As Mohave County parks seek federal recognition, however, managers are also seeking changes to improve existing business. Hualapai Mountain Park conducts all of its business from a ranger station at the location – but with growing popularity, park officials are seeking to expand the facility’s front office area and partition its front lobby. The enhancements would be paid for through the park’s 2021 building and grounds operating budget.
On Tuesday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will vote on whether to allow Zimmerman to submit an application to establish the park as a national historic place, and on whether to approve enhancements to the ranger station itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.