KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved returning over $2 million in federal emergency rental assistance funding to the federal government.
Supervisors approved returning the unused $2 million to the United States Department of Treasury on Monday, Nov. 21. County staff reported that the program saw limited participation, but it began to grow as the pandemic progressed.
According to Mohave County Community Services Director Micheal Smith, the county has received 3,606 applications from residents wishing to participate in the program, with 1,746 of those applications approved. As of Friday, Nov. 18 more than $17 million of grant funding for the program had been spent.
“We do not have the ability with the current staff and the current programs that we have within Mohave County Community Services Department to run this program. … We just don’t have that ability,” Smith said.
The county received over $6 million in federal funding to provide assistance to renters economically impacted by the pandemic. Only $818,000 was spent six months after the funding was granted in 2020, but popularity of the program has since grown. Program funding was then expanded under the Arizona Department of Economic Security.
Mohave County continues to participate in state-run rental assistance programs through the Arizona Department of Housing, which are inclusive of all county residents without the requirement that those residents’ hardships be related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Smith also said the ARPA funding could have been used for affordable housing projects, such as potential tax credits and keeping people in homes instead of rentals. “After 75% of the funds that were allocated and addressed, it then could go towards projects,” Smith said.
Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 said she does not like this program due to the reliance on the federal government. She said while applicants had to prove how they faced problems due to COVID-19, those checkpoints began to soften and it become easier to get the money.
“At some point, you just have to say ‘enough,’” Angius said.
Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 voted against returning the money, saying the low-income county could find ways to use the funds. Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 also voted against returning the money while Angius, Chairman Ron Gould of District 5 and Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 voted in favor of returning the $2 million.
