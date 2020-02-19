Taxes for Mohave County’s Television Improvement district effectively doubled last year, but not all county residents are receiving the same service.
Since 1983, the county has operated radio transmitter towers from the Kingman area to North Lake Havasu City, providing low-cost television antenna service to households that would otherwise receive none. But in Havasu, that can mean significant out-of-pocket costs, depending on which area of Havasu they reside.
About a mile north of Retail Center Boulevard, only one TV District signal translator serves the 43 square miles that comprise Lake Havasu City. For residents on Havasu’s north side, that can mean inexpensive, quality television reception. For residents on the south side, it can mean low reception, or none at all.
According to an Alpine Communications official who chose to remain anonymous, antenna installation can cost three times more for south side residents, who would require a 30-foot antenna mast to receive radio signals from the TV District. North side residents, however, would require only a 10-foot mast. Additional costs of antenna installation can depend on the height of a residence and the number of televisions they wish to connect.
Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould called on county staff to investigate and address possible disparities in service to county residents. Gould says he raised the issue with fellow supervisors after he received complaints from a constituent in Yucca, who complained that he wasn’t receiving a signal from the TV Improvement district.
“We’re taxing people who can’t benefit from the service,” Gould said. “We either need to improve the service, or quit taxing people who can’t receive it.”
The district was created in 1983 to service residents in Mohave County’s rural, mountainous regions; providing those residents with TV reception that would otherwise be unavailable. It’s the only taxpayer-funded program of its kind in the U.S., allowing the county to maintain almost two dozen repeater towers throughout the region. As a result, many county residents enjoy television reception from Phoenix and even Las Vegas. As of 2020, county residents paid four cents per $100 for the service.
The problem exists in other rural areas of Mohave County, and members of the community spoke at Tuesday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to address the issue.
“It’s irritating to pay a tax when I get nothing out of it,” said county resident Tim Croup. “I’ve talked to different supervisors and managers. They say it’s an ‘area-wide’ tax. I live on a hillside property, I put my antenna on a mountain, and I get one channel … in Spanish. I’m retired and looking for ways to cut costs … you shouldn’t be taxing people if they’re never going to get the service.”
Following a decision by the Federal Communication Commission in 2014, Mohave County was required to change its antenna signal-format from analog to digital. The result, according to Gould, is a more limited service to county residents due to digital signals’ lower wavelength.
According to Mohave County Deputy Attorney Ryan Esplin, however, eliminating the TV District tax to specific people or areas is easier said than done, in a legal sense.
“If you live in the district, you pay those taxes,” Esplin said at the meeting. “I have children who go to the school district, but my neighbors don’t – But they still aren’t exempt from paying school taxes. This is the same concept. If you live in the district, you pay into those taxes. There’s no process that allows a person to be exempt above others.”
Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius has seen controversy surrounding the TV district for nearly a decade.
“There’s been a big outcry from the community,” Angius said. “A lot of people use it since other big, paid TV services are almost unaffordable. For the ultra-rural areas, that was the justification … that the people living in the outlying areas could still get TV service. Now it’s those outside areas that can’t get it. I don’t see how we can do anything other than completely disbanding it.”
Mohave County Supervisor Gary Watson, however, believes disbanding the district is not an appropriate answer.
“If Mohave County was flat, the job would be easy,” Watson said. “When people move out to the really rural areas of Mohave County and expect to receive all county services, it makes you wonder what they were thinking when they bought that property. I don’t have a lot of heartburn over someone having to pay $4-5 per year to provide that service to the rest of the community. This district provides many constituents with vital services and information.”
According to Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix, and Assistant Manager Yvonne Orr, action will be needed to maintain the service for county residents who currently receive it.
“We previously lowered the TV district tax, and spent down its contingency,” Hendrix said. “Right now, if we don’t increase that tax, the contingency will be spent this upcoming year.”
Last year, the TV Improvement District tax was increased from 0.02 cents to 0.04 cents. It was a tax increase that officials said would increase the district’s life by another two years. Without additional taxpayer funding, however, Mohave County will not be able to maintain the district, let alone expand it.
“At the new adjusted rate, it’s still not sufficient to sustain our expenses,” Orr said. “The TV District fund balance will increase this year from $858,000 to $466,000. With those resources, we’ll barely be able to maintain operations.”
