Mohave County shares support for projects in northern Arizona

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to support two projects in Northern Arizona at no cost to the county.
The vote occurred during Tuesday’s Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman.
The first project is wildfire funding restoration for Coconino County, and the second is road construction near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
Support for Coconino County was approved as part of the consent agenda, along with other items.
Coconino County is looking to restore and maintain funding to the Wildfire Emergency Response Line item within the State of Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
A recommendation was submitted to the County Supervisors Association of Arizona that would allow for expenditures for projects that upgrade infrastructure to pre-incident conditions.
“Since 2010 Coconino County has endured six major wildfires producing three high-risk post-wildfire flood areas with significant reoccurring impacts on communities, businesses, and county taxpayers,” a section of the recommendation read.
Over the past few years, several large fires have impacted the county, including fires in Flagstaff, such as the Museum, Pipeline, Tunnel, and Schultz Fires.
The recommended solution, according to the proposal form, is to restore the wildfire fund.
“Restoration of the DFFM Wildfire Emergency Response Line item will help ensure that Arizona Counties remain solvent and can obtain the disaster relief they need in an expedited fashion should a large-scale fire or post-fire flood emergency occur,” the form read.
A letter will be sent to Patrice Horstman with the Coconino County Board of Supervisors from Chairman Travis Lingenfelter.
“We look forward to collaborative efforts that enhance positive and productive impacts within our communities,” a section of the letter read.
The second item was brought forward by Jean Bishop, supervisor for District Four. She recommended the board approve a letter of support for the Willow Beach Road Reconstruction Project near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
“This item was brought to me by the Lake Mead National Recreation Area Superintendent asking for our support to realign and reconstruct the park’s Willow Beach Road,” Bishop said. “The Lake Mead National Recreation Area has made an application for the road alignment, and at no cost to Mohave County, so they are just asking for a letter of support.”
The road reconstruction project would cost approximately $31.7 million and include building a road that can handle traffic, providing an exit route in case of emergency, and improving the visitor experience by restoring the park’s natural landscape.
“I took the liberty of having staff put together a letter of support, and with this board’s approval, we’ll have the chairman sign it and send it on to the superintendent,” Bishop said.
The board voted unanimously to approve the letter of support.
“Thank you for placing this item,” Lingenfelter said. “I’ve been down there, they have some amazing kayaking and I would be happy to second that.”
The letter of support will be sent to Secretary Pete Buttigieg with the United States Department of Transportation. The letter highlighted the history of the area and the importance of the road construction project.
Lake Mead is the largest manmade lake in the U.S. and is a spot for fishing, boating, camping, and more. In 2022, 5.6 million people visited the lake.
Willow Beach was developed in the 1960s due to growth in tourism along Lake Mohave and is a popular destination because of its stable water levels. The road to the beach was built as a two-lane road with no paved shoulders or pullouts and is at the end of its serviceable life due to wear and flood damage, the letter read.
The letter concluded with a statement of support for the project.
“This project is very important to our local community in supporting continued tourism and providing solutions to long-standing needs at Lake Mead NRA. I encourage your review, consideration, and support of the NPS’s project application,” the letter read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.