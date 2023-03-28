Doug Schuster

Doug Schuster

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking additional funding this year to address a critical staffing shortage at the county jail. And until that shortage is met, Sheriff Doug Schuster says his 10-year Strategic Plan will be suspended.

Schuster’s plan was implemented in 2019 as the outline to an ongoing effort to address compensation and pay-compression issues within his department. The plan called for a $1.5 million budget increase for the sheriff’s office in the FY 2020 budget, with an average annual increase of $937,000 over the next decade. But critical staffing shortages at the Mohave County Jail have led to a rising number of resignations — and according to Schuster, his plan will need to be postponed until those shortages are addressed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.