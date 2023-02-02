BULLHEAD CITY -- Drug seizures and two arrests are reported after a narcotics investigation led to a warrant-based search of an apartment in Bullhead City. Police detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) executed the search at about 8:30 p.m., Jan. 31 in the 1700 block of Arriba Drive.
``Approximately 1,500 Fentanyl pills, 5.35 grams of methamphetamine, a KelTec pistol, and $945 in currency were located," said Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt. She said the drugs have a street value of more than $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.